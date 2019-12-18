Thoraipakkam

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Cafes
image - Sitcom
Cafes

Sitcom

Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
image - Shiraz Art Cafe
Casual Dining

Shiraz Art Cafe

Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wangs Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Wangs Kitchen

Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Baywatch
Casual Dining

Baywatch

We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Asvah 24
Casual Dining

Asvah 24

Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Delivery Services
image - Chai Kings
Delivery Services

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Annachi Dosa Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Annachi Dosa Kadai

Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bullet No 79
Fast Food Restaurants

Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mad Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dhonnai Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Andhra Annam
Fast Food Restaurants

Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Paradise
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mrs. Ramen
Fast Food Restaurants

Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
