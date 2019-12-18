Triplicane

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombay Lassi
Bombay Lassi

#SummerSpecial: We Found The Most Amazing Special Lassi In Town & You Have To Try It
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nair Mess
Nair Mess

This Budget-Friendly Mess Is Legendary For Its Banana Leaf Meals & Fish Fry
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mak N Bajji Shop
Mak N Bajji Shop

Get Your 5 PM Snacking Sorted At This Eatery In Triplicane
Triplicane
Street Food
image - Sundari Akka Kadai
Sundari Akka Kadai

This Akka Serves Up Fish Thalis And Prawns Masala At Marina Beach
Triplicane
Casual Dining
image - Orange Wok
Orange Wok

From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Casual Dining
image - Barcelos
Barcelos

The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gangotree
Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Cafes
image - The Hindu Lounge
The Hindu Lounge

Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
image - Winterfell
Winterfell

Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Royapettah
Fine Dining
image - Kefi - Taj Club House
Kefi - Taj Club House

This Gorgeous Mediterranean Theme Spot Is Perfect For A Romantic Date With Bae
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
image - Brownie Heaven
Brownie Heaven

OMG! This Dessert Parlour In Royapettah Serves All Things Brownies Including 24 Types
Royapettah
Cafes
image - Zuka
Zuka

Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
Food Courts
image - The Marina
The Marina

Eat To Your Hearts Content At Citi Centre Mall's Food Court Which Has A Rooftop Seating Too!
Mylapore
Cafes
image - Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst
Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst

From A Charming Café To A Swanky Boutique, Here's Why Amethyst Will Always Be A Favourite
Royapettah
Casual Dining
image - Ponnusamy Hotel
Ponnusamy Hotel

Baahubali Thali: This 32-Inch Thali Meal Has 50+ Dishes And Can Feed 4 Adults!
Royapettah
Casual Dining
image - 27 Culinary Street
27 Culinary Street

Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
Bakeries
image - Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries

Green Goblins And All-Day Brekkie, Go To This Quaint Cafe With Bae
Egmore
Casual Dining
image - ID - Sathyam Cinema
ID - Sathyam Cinema

Customise Your Dosas & More At This Popular South Indian Joint Now at Bessy!
Royapettah
Bakeries
image - Ecstasy
Ecstasy

Craving For Some Blueberry Cheesecake?
Royapettah
Bakeries
image - Crumb Patisserie
Crumb Patisserie

OMG! Have You Tried This Insane 24-Layered Cake Yet?
Egmore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kapao Dos
Kapao Dos

Khao Suey & Old Monk-Infused Cakes: There's A New Menu At This Egmore Cafe
Egmore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Lassi Factory
Lassi Factory

Lassi, Juices & Snacks, Get High On Lassi Here
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - Writer's Cafe
Writer's Cafe

Work For As Long As You Want And Tuck Into Coffee-Flavoured French Toast At The Writer’s Cafe
Gopala Puram
