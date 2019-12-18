Explore
Triplicane
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Triplicane
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Lassi
#SummerSpecial: We Found The Most Amazing Special Lassi In Town & You Have To Try It
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
Nair Mess
This Budget-Friendly Mess Is Legendary For Its Banana Leaf Meals & Fish Fry
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
Mak N Bajji Shop
Get Your 5 PM Snacking Sorted At This Eatery In Triplicane
Triplicane
Street Food
Sundari Akka Kadai
This Akka Serves Up Fish Thalis And Prawns Masala At Marina Beach
Triplicane
Casual Dining
Orange Wok
From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Barcelos
The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Cafes
The Hindu Lounge
Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Winterfell
Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Royapettah
Fine Dining
Kefi - Taj Club House
This Gorgeous Mediterranean Theme Spot Is Perfect For A Romantic Date With Bae
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Brownie Heaven
OMG! This Dessert Parlour In Royapettah Serves All Things Brownies Including 24 Types
Royapettah
Cafes
Zuka
Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
Food Courts
The Marina
Eat To Your Hearts Content At Citi Centre Mall's Food Court Which Has A Rooftop Seating Too!
Mylapore
Cafes
Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst
From A Charming Café To A Swanky Boutique, Here's Why Amethyst Will Always Be A Favourite
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Ponnusamy Hotel
Baahubali Thali: This 32-Inch Thali Meal Has 50+ Dishes And Can Feed 4 Adults!
Royapettah
Casual Dining
27 Culinary Street
Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
Bakeries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Green Goblins And All-Day Brekkie, Go To This Quaint Cafe With Bae
Egmore
Casual Dining
ID - Sathyam Cinema
Customise Your Dosas & More At This Popular South Indian Joint Now at Bessy!
Royapettah
Bakeries
Ecstasy
Craving For Some Blueberry Cheesecake?
Royapettah
Bakeries
Crumb Patisserie
OMG! Have You Tried This Insane 24-Layered Cake Yet?
Egmore
Fast Food Restaurants
Kapao Dos
Khao Suey & Old Monk-Infused Cakes: There's A New Menu At This Egmore Cafe
Egmore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Factory
Lassi, Juices & Snacks, Get High On Lassi Here
Alwarpet
Cafes
Writer's Cafe
Work For As Long As You Want And Tuck Into Coffee-Flavoured French Toast At The Writer’s Cafe
Gopala Puram
