Uthandi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Uthandi

Casual Dining
image - Mascarpone Cafe
Casual Dining

Mascarpone Cafe

Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Cafes
image - The Farm
Cafes

The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Sporting Goods Stores
image - The Legend Sports
Sporting Goods Stores

The Legend Sports

Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
image - Smris
Home Décor Stores

Smris

We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Onesta
Casual Dining

Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Robot
Casual Dining

Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Homestays
image - Coral Seaside Villa
Homestays

Coral Seaside Villa

This Beautiful Beach Villa In ECR, With A Pool, Is Straight Out Of MTV Cribs
Pet Care
image - Harley & Me
Pet Care

Harley & Me

This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Casual Dining
image - Coal Barbecues
Casual Dining

Coal Barbecues

Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Clothing Stores
image - Princess Store
Clothing Stores

Princess Store

Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Cafes
image - What The Fork
Cafes

What The Fork

OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
image - OMR Food Street
Street Food

OMR Food Street

Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
image - Kipling Cafe
Cafes

Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Pet Care
image - Hotel For Dogs
Pet Care

Hotel For Dogs

Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
image - Godka By Simran
Casual Dining

Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Gardening Stores
image - 13 Degrees North
Gardening Stores

13 Degrees North

This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Accessories
image - Stylo The Bag Mall
Accessories

Stylo The Bag Mall

Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Uthandi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE