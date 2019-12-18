Explore
Uthandi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Uthandi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Accessories
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Gift Shops
Pet Care
Stationery Stores
Mascarpone Cafe
Casual Dining
Mascarpone Cafe
Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Cafes
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
The Legend Sports
Sporting Goods Stores
The Legend Sports
Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Smris
Home Décor Stores
Smris
We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Onesta
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Robot
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Homestays
Homestays
Coral Seaside Villa
This Beautiful Beach Villa In ECR, With A Pool, Is Straight Out Of MTV Cribs
Harley & Me
Pet Care
Harley & Me
This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Coal Barbecues
Casual Dining
Coal Barbecues
Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Tempteys
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Princess Store
Clothing Stores
Princess Store
Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Cafes
Cafes
What The Fork
OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
OMR Food Street
Street Food
OMR Food Street
Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
Cafes
Kipling Cafe
#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Pet Care
Pet Care
Hotel For Dogs
Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Godka By Simran
Casual Dining
Godka By Simran
#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
13 Degrees North
Gardening Stores
13 Degrees North
This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Accessories
Accessories
Stylo The Bag Mall
Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
