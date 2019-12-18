Uthandi

Casual Dining
image - Mascarpone Cafe
Casual Dining

Mascarpone Cafe

Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Cafes
image - The Farm
Cafes

The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Onesta
Casual Dining

Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Robot
Casual Dining

Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Coal Barbecues
Casual Dining

Coal Barbecues

Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Cafes
image - What The Fork
Cafes

What The Fork

OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
image - OMR Food Street
Street Food

OMR Food Street

Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
image - Kipling Cafe
Cafes

Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Casual Dining
image - Godka By Simran
Casual Dining

Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Bakeries

CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Casual Dining

Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Bakeries

Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries

Strawberry Tart, Anyone? Head To Nicky's Cafe For This Delicacy & More
Egattur
Casual Dining
image - 27 Culinary Street
Casual Dining

27 Culinary Street

Make Your Buffet Time Funky And Quirky At The 27 Culinary Street In OMR
Egattur
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
Casual Dining

The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mad Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
