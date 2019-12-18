Explore
Vadapalani
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Tandoori Chai
This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Sweet Shops
Mithai Mandir
Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
Dessert Parlours
Froststicks
Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Kokkarakko
Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shake It Off
Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Maggevala
We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Idlies
Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Sweet Shops
Samskruthi Home Food
Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Cafes
Stories Library Cafe
Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Amudham Juice Shop
Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Good Tummee
Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Home Bakers
The Madras Patissiere
With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!
Ramakrishnapuram
Casual Dining
Va Pho
Va Pho's Newest Address Serves Up Grilled Versions Of Your Fave Food
Aminjikarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Deli
SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
The Rajas Sandwich Shop
Tight On Budget? This Little Sandwich Shop Has Got You Covered
West Mambalam
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Cafes
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
Chettinese
OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Fast Food Restaurants
Murugan Idli Shop
Coffee, Ghee Podi Idli & Nostalgia: Why Murugan Idli Shop Is And Always Will Be Boss
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
Hotel Junior Kuppanna
Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
3B's - Buddies, Bar & Barbecue
Holy Flames! This Barbecue Joint Is Serving Alcohol Too, Starting At Just INR 160
T.Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Waf Bites
We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
