Valasaravakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Fine Dining
Home Bakers
Restaurants
Street Food
Aavin Junction
Why Aavin Will Always Be The Best Ice Cream In Namma Chennai
Valasaravakkam
Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks
Give Your Kitchen A Break And Head To This Mess In Valasaravakkam For Unlimited Meals
Valasaravakkam
The ThickShake Factory
Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
New Andhra Meals Hotel
Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Kati Roll Express
Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Hew & Frost
This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
Waf Bites
We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
The Table
Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Sugar Base Studio
These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Good Tummee
Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Stories Library Cafe
Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
California Burrito
Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
Froststicks
Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Dessi Cuppa
Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Idlies
Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Tandoori Chai
This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Shake It Off
Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
Mithai Mandir
Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Pandian hotel
A carnivore's Dream At Hotel Pandian!
Nolambur
BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
The Brew Room
Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !
Anna Nagar West
