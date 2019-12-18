Valasaravakkam

Dessert Parlours
image - Aavin Junction
Dessert Parlours

Aavin Junction

Why Aavin Will Always Be The Best Ice Cream In Namma Chennai
Valasaravakkam
Sweet Shops
image - Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks
Sweet Shops

Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks

Give Your Kitchen A Break And Head To This Mess In Valasaravakkam For Unlimited Meals
Valasaravakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The ThickShake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The ThickShake Factory

Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kati Roll Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Kati Roll Express

Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Home Bakers
image - Hew & Frost
Home Bakers

Hew & Frost

This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
Dessert Parlours
image - Waf Bites
Dessert Parlours

Waf Bites

We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Bakeries
image - The Table
Bakeries

The Table

Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Bakeries
image - Sugar Base Studio
Bakeries

Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Good Tummee
Fast Food Restaurants

Good Tummee

Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Cafes
image - Stories Library Cafe
Cafes

Stories Library Cafe

Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - California Burrito
Fast Food Restaurants

California Burrito

Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
Dessert Parlours
image - Froststicks
Dessert Parlours

Froststicks

Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dessi Cuppa
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dessi Cuppa

Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idlies
Fast Food Restaurants

Idlies

Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tandoori Chai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tandoori Chai

This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shake It Off
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shake It Off

Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
Sweet Shops
image - Mithai Mandir
Sweet Shops

Mithai Mandir

Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Restaurants
image - Pandian hotel
Restaurants

Pandian hotel

A carnivore's Dream At Hotel Pandian!
Nolambur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Fast Food Restaurants

BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque

Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Cafes
image - The Brew Room
Cafes

The Brew Room

Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !
Anna Nagar West
