Bakeries
image - Sugar Base Studio
Bakeries

Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Electronics
image - Mercy Electronics
Electronics

Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Porur
Home Bakers
image - Hew & Frost
Home Bakers

Hew & Frost

This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
Bakeries
image - The Table
Bakeries

The Table

Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Clothing Stores
image - Kids & Queens
Clothing Stores

Kids & Queens

Mommies And Babies Day Out At This Apparel Store In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Gardening Stores
image - Vintage Nursery
Gardening Stores

Vintage Nursery

A Green House, Plants Lined Up, & Organic Chicken Eggs: This Nursery Will Make Your Forget The Bustle Of The City!
Valasaravakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - Combat Kinetics
Classes & Workshops

Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Valasaravakkam
Automobile Services
image - The Bling Detailing Studio
Automobile Services

The Bling Detailing Studio

Riders Assemble! This Store In Valasaravakkam Will Bling Up Your Ride
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Felcy Fashions
Clothing Stores

Felcy Fashions

Make Your Little Girl Feel Like Cinderella With Dresses From This Shop In Porur
Porur
Boutiques
image - The Wardrobe
Boutiques

The Wardrobe

Ladies, Wear Your Tradition With Ethnic Wear From This Boutique In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The ThickShake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The ThickShake Factory

Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Sweet Shops
image - Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks
Sweet Shops

Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks

Give Your Kitchen A Break And Head To This Mess In Valasaravakkam For Unlimited Meals
Valasaravakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dessi Cuppa
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dessi Cuppa

Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Clothing Stores
image - Chithraa's
Clothing Stores

Chithraa's

Shop For Your Whole Fam Jam At This Fancy Clothing Store
Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kati Roll Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Kati Roll Express

Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Alpha Sports
Sporting Goods Stores

Alpha Sports

Score Big And Save Big With Sports Accessories From This Store
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Aviator
Clothing Stores

Aviator

From Nautical Shirts To Corduroy Pants, Shop Your Closet At This Menswear Store
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Abirami Textiles Dresses
Clothing Stores

Abirami Textiles Dresses

Mummy, Daddy and Kids! Shop At This Apparel Store In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Co-Working Spaces
image - One Paramount
Co-Working Spaces

One Paramount

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Porur
