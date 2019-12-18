Velachery

image - Drunken Monkey
Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Velachery
image - Patissez
Patissez

Get Your Freak On At This Cafe In Phoenix MarketCity Which Serves Yummy Freakshakes!
Velachery
image - Sunset Grill - The Westin
Sunset Grill - The Westin

Scrumptious Meal, A Sunset, A Pool, and Some Barbeque, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Goa In Chennai!
Velachery
image - Punjab Grill
Punjab Grill

Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill
Velachery
image - Scooped
Scooped

Indulge In A Scoop Of Happiness At This Ice Cream Parlour In Velachery
Velachery
image - Chianti
Chianti

Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?
Velachery
image - Pappa Roti
Pappa Roti

Buns Out! Papparoti Has Opened In Chennai And We Can't Keep Calm!
Velachery
image - The Grand Sweets & Snacks
The Grand Sweets & Snacks

Melt-In-Mouth Mysore Paku & Adais: Here's Our Top 5 Picks At Chennai’s Iconic Snack Shop
Velachery
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Velachery
image - Mamagoto
Mamagoto

Wasabi Prawns & Miso Glazed Salmon: This Spunky Asian Place Has A New Pop-Up Menu
Velachery
image - Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

The Traditional Rajdhani Thali With An Extra Ghee Is What You Need The Most!
Velachery
image - Haagen Dazs
Haagen Dazs

Eiffel Tower To Gooey Fondue: Scoop Up Insta Worthy Creations At Häagen Dazs
Velachery
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Velachery
image - Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Velachery
image - Winterfell
Winterfell

Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Velachery
image - Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery

Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
image - Tosai
Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Madipakkam
image - Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
image - Mrs. Ramen
Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
image - Andhra Annam
Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
image - Tempteys
Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
image - Burger Paradise
Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
image - Chai Kings
Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
image - Dhonnai Biryani House
Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
image - Bullet No 79
Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
image - Gangotree
Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Tharamani
image - Writer's Cafe
Writer's Cafe

We Love This Quaint Cafe So Much That There Is Even An Outlet In Taramani
Tharamani
image - Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola
Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola

Pretty Scrumptious Dishes Directly From The Royal Kitchens Of India!
Guindy
image - Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola

Must-Try: The Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramel & Banana Creme At Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Guindy
image - The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt
The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt

Revamped Bar Menu, Dance Floor, And The Biggest Bar In The City, Flying Elephant Is Killing It!
Guindy
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
image - Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
image - Fluffy Tubs
Fluffy Tubs

Bubblegum Or Blueberry: Fluffy Tubs Is In The Business of Supplying Gourmet Cotton Candy
Adyar
image - Tosai
Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
image - Aasife Biriyani
Aasife Biriyani

This Popular Biryani Joint Is Generous With Meat In Its Biryanis & Chicken 65
Kilkattalai
