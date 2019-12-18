Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Velachery
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Velachery
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Food Trucks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Patissez
Get Your Freak On At This Cafe In Phoenix MarketCity Which Serves Yummy Freakshakes!
Velachery
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Sunset Grill - The Westin
Scrumptious Meal, A Sunset, A Pool, and Some Barbeque, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Goa In Chennai!
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjab Grill
Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Scooped
Indulge In A Scoop Of Happiness At This Ice Cream Parlour In Velachery
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chianti
Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?
Velachery
Cafes
Cafes
Pappa Roti
Buns Out! Papparoti Has Opened In Chennai And We Can't Keep Calm!
Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Grand Sweets & Snacks
Melt-In-Mouth Mysore Paku & Adais: Here's Our Top 5 Picks At Chennai’s Iconic Snack Shop
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fruit Shop On Greams Road
We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Wasabi Prawns & Miso Glazed Salmon: This Spunky Asian Place Has A New Pop-Up Menu
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
The Traditional Rajdhani Thali With An Extra Ghee Is What You Need The Most!
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Haagen Dazs
Eiffel Tower To Gooey Fondue: Scoop Up Insta Worthy Creations At Häagen Dazs
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Andhra Meals Hotel
Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Winterfell
Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cold Stone Creamery
Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Madipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mrs. Ramen
Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Andhra Annam
Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Paradise
Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhonnai Biryani House
YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bullet No 79
Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Tharamani
Cafes
Cafes
Writer's Cafe
We Love This Quaint Cafe So Much That There Is Even An Outlet In Taramani
Tharamani
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola
Pretty Scrumptious Dishes Directly From The Royal Kitchens Of India!
Guindy
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
Must-Try: The Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramel & Banana Creme At Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Guindy
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt
Revamped Bar Menu, Dance Floor, And The Biggest Bar In The City, Flying Elephant Is Killing It!
Guindy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Fluffy Tubs
Bubblegum Or Blueberry: Fluffy Tubs Is In The Business of Supplying Gourmet Cotton Candy
Adyar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aasife Biriyani
This Popular Biryani Joint Is Generous With Meat In Its Biryanis & Chicken 65
Kilkattalai
Have a great recommendation for
Velachery?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE