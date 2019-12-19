Crop Tops To Chic Kurtas, This Store Is Your Shortcut To Trending Fashion

Located right opposite to Writer's Cafe in Egmore, M Fashions may not strike as the most appealing store, but that's the whole beauty of it. Look past the dim lighting and you'll find beautiful and bright kurtas and dresses tucked into shelves. A womenswear store, this place offers a curated mix of Indian and Western wear spread across two storeys. We loved the colour range in the Indian wear section here. Featuring mostly cotton and rayon kurtas, these come with a lot of floral designs, peacocks and other Indian motifs in a bunch of sizes. Prices for these start from about INR 600. M Fashions also has lovely palazzos in solid as well as printed patterns. We particularly loved the bright green and blue ones with Aztec patterns covering the length and breadth of the palazzos. You can also find leggings in all shades here. Coming to the Western wear section, be prepared to work a little hard because it's not very organised. Located on the top floor, this section has a lot of fancy crop tops, applique shirts, chiffon button downs and skirts with graphic designs. We also found chic bodycon dresses starting INR 600. M Fashions also has pretty spaghetti tops, shorts and checkered shirts. We even found a limited stock of polo-tees for guys here. You can even find lacey lingerie, airy cotton skirts and a limited section of jogger pants. A little bit of everything, but fancy enough to buy. Head there today, as the stuff there runs out fast. They even have some chunky neckpieces, belts and bags on display.