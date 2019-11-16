Your Guide To Enjoying Margazhi Like A Chennaite!

Marghazi season is all about early birds. People start lining up at venue spaces, but it's not just for the performances but also to sip on the fresh filter kaapi. You also get to enjoy gossip - things like which artists are performing, what saris the female singers will be wearing and which singer went off shruthi (pitch). As to where you can get coffee - try Narada Gana Sabha (NGS), The Music Academy, or Bhrama Gana Sabha. Wherever you decide to get your kaapi, you won’t be going wrong; so try a new one each day!