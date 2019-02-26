Mesmerising Green Lush Yelagiri Hills, The Perfect Getaway!

It is situated in Tamil Nadu in a District called Jolerpettai. Yellagiri means yelaka (cardamom). It comprises of 23 gramam which means villages and is situated at a great height above the sea level. The best place ever in Chennai. Never knew Chennai had such beautiful hill stations. It is called the poor mans Ooty which is majorly occupied by Malayalis. This place celebrates the summer festivals introduced by the government. The shows involve flower show, various boat houses and cultural programs. Places to visit : Boathouse Yelagiri Nature park Nilavoor lake Punganur Lake Velavan Temple Murugan temple who is the brother of God Ganesha.