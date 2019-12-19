Gramophone & Radio Kurtis, Ladies, We Found Quirky Kurtis Starting INR 600 Here

If the most comfortable you feel is when you’re wearing a kurti, head to Mumbai Matching Centre in T-Nagar. Located in Fathima Plaza, this store is one of the underrated ones when it comes to women’s clothing. Hoard up on kurtis here - they’ve got cotton, silk cotton, and even some linen ones starting INR 600. Batik, bandhni, block prints, tie & dye, Mumbai Matching Centre's got some in every one of these categories, but the two we love are the indie prints and quirky ones. We like blue kurti with doodles of gramophones, transistors, and radios. Another yellow kurti has just weird lines and patterns which reminds us of a Jackson Pollock painting. Mumbai Matching Centre also has kurtis with interesting geometric patterns, too. We love that some kurtis have a faded t-shirt kind of vibe. Head there to choose from a variety of fabrics, designs, and vibes!