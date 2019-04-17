Enjoy Namma Chennai Summer At These Outdoor Cafes

French-style seating, leaves creeping up the chairs, Parisian lights, and the smell of fresh-brewed coffee, can it get any better than this? In the midst of trees and flowers, The Brew Room in Alwarpet can be addictive, and because of their fast wifi, we digital nomads can’t get enough of this cafe. Enjoy a cup of hand-crafted coffee, more than seven types of tea, and Italian food at this cafe. The best time to go is late evening, you can see the sun slowly set and the fairy lights coming up will make you smile.

