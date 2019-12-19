Get Awesome Handpicked Sarees At Budget Prices From This Store

Located on Nanganallur 3rd Main Road, Paavai Sarees is a saree haven. Offering a curated collection of sarees at budget prices, this shop even made us want to squeeze in a few sarees into our wardrobe, just out of sheer appreciation for the rich colours and patterns they feature. The cotton sarees here appealed to us the most. Made with handloom cotton, these come in a range of muted as well as vivid hues with intricate Indian motifs, floral designs, tie and dye patterns and more. The contrasting blouses here further add to the beauty of the saree, while making a solid, style statement. The silk sarees at Paavai Sarees too are our fave and come with lovely, all over sequence work, butti work and attached blouse pieces. We couldn't take our eyes off the red silk saree with a handwoven jamdhani pallu. If you're a fan of jute, check out their jute mix sarees that come with delicate embroidery work and a plain, running blouse piece. Paavai Sarees also has some trendy, digital printed sarees with floral designs, symbols like Om, chakras and Kalamkari designs. You can also pick out linen sarees, banarasi blouse pieces, tissue silk sarees and saree fabrics with attached blouses.