From Hand-Painted Pebbles & Necklaces To Fab(ric) Diaries, These Stationery Products Are Awesome

Is the artist/stationery hoarder in you hunting for new and creative products? You’ve come to the right place! Palaya has got a bunch of handmade products to their merit right from hand-painted necklaces to bags and diaries. For the love of hand-painted stuff, check out their pebbles which are artsy. The pebble with the blue inquisitive owl stole out heart. They use materials like plywood, MDF, acrylic paints, varnish, printed fabric, cotton ropes, Tanjore painting stones. The paoted pebbles can be used as a paper weight, home decor, or an embellishment on the porch! Palaya’s line of customised journals will make the bibliophile in you squeal - ehtnic motifs, bright colours, these journals are dazzling and priced from INR 250. They measure 10 x 6.5 inches and have 100 pages. The page borders can be customized with any theme, so get dreaming! You can bulk order cutesy paper bags for events as well - their thamboolam bags and totes priced are the right fit for family events and get togethers. Palaya also makes customised envelopes, paper gift boxes, and coasters which make for budget-friendly gifts.