In Search Of Peace And Serenity Then A Trip To Pondicherry Is A Must!

The French influence is very obvious in the city right from the food to the architecture. Well, what are the things that we live for? Peace, Happiness, Calmness, Serenity, Food, Adventure. You’ll get all of them if you wish to explore the town and trust me you won’t be disappointed. The white town would live up to your expectations if you treat her right. The town encourages you to seek help from strangers, roam around safely and peacefully. Where we stayed: Ashram new guesthouse. Pocket-friendly with a fantastic location by the Rock beach. Unimaginable! Pros: The location & yummy vegetarian food. Cons: Again it’s vegetarian food.*wink* What we saw: ▪️Rock beach/Promenade & Gandhi statue happens to be the coolest & the most breezy beach road in the town. The beach is neat with ample seating arrangement by the road. Not an unusual beach of course where you’d get unlimited souvenirs to shop or eat or play with sand and sea. It’s a well-protected beach with numerous cafes and restaurants. “Le Cafe” is one of them with reasonable price and beautiful ambience by the beach. ▪️The bamboo centre is a hidden gem in Puducherry. So many things can be created and formulated using bamboo. We were amazed to experience the bamboo garden and the efforts put by the craftsmen. ▪️Samadhi is one such place where you can attain the tranquillity with the presence of Mother. Patience is what is needed to feel the peace and serenity around us. No mobile. No chaos. Can you just believe that? Yes, such places do exist. It’s so calm that one can feel the inner peace and makes you believe in the Divine like never before. ▪️The ashrams dining hall is just as calm and quiet as the Samadhi. The only difference is people here are engaged to serve the guests with utmost happiness. They follow “simple living and high thinking” and their diet remains that way. One has to get the tickets for dining beforehand from the Ashram dining hall. Rule: Do not waste food. ▪️Auroville can never be described in words or at least I’m not the chosen one to portray its natural beauty. It’s a place where one can get lost happily and seek truth in his or her own way. Keep exploring and that’s the only way to make the most of this place. You’ll find solar kitchen here and all the food items prepared here are cooked on steam. They tasted delicious, trust me. Rule: It’s a silent zone by the way. ▪️Matrimandir(the golden dome) which is known as the temple of Mother is a beautiful sight one can ever have. It has a purpose as well. The dome is an edifice of spiritual significance for practitioners of Integral yoga, situated at the centre of Auroville initiated by The Mother of Sri Aurobindo Ashram. It is known as the soul of the city and is situated in a large open space called Peace. One has to book tickets beforehand (3-4 days prior to the visit) in order to enter the golden temple. ▪️When in Pondicherry you must feel free to stroll around and be yourself in every way you can. Paradise beach is one such beach where you can chill out and be the carefree soul like never before! Get vacay vibes unconditionally at this beach and do whatever you feel like.