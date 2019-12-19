Dontsufferthissummer. Treat Your Tongue With Creamy Delights From This Chennai Brand

Cold, creamy yet light as a cloud. Yes, we’re talking about puddings! Aren’t they just perfect to beat the heat and treat your palate? If your answer is yes, then you’re going to surely love this. Because we have for you a new pudding treat you can totally dig into without worrying about the calories. Rabee Pudding is the one we’re talking about. Sold from about six kiosks across the city, these creamy beauties come in six flavours namely strawberry, tender coconut, caramel, butterscotch, pistachio and mango. Priced at about INR 40 per cup, these are made without any artificial preservatives and still can be stored up to four days. You have Sayad Rabiya to thank for this, a housewife turned businesswoman who loves cooking and spreading joy through her food. Positive feedback from friends and family led her to dole out these beauties for Chennaiites by commercializing them through her own production line. Made with natural ingredients and crushes made in her own kitchen, she has beautifully flavoured these puddings. We particularly loved the tender coconut pudding that is made with coconut milk, sugar and a secret setting agent that makes it a total melt-in-the-mouth delight. While we found these on Purusaiwakkam High Road, you can find them in Anna Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Kilpauk and Mookathal Street and Washermanpet. They soon will be launching these in multiple supermarkets across the city. Go check them out for yourself!