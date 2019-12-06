The year-end is usually filled with making plans for the next year or revisiting your bucket lists, making sure you finally execute on all that you set out for that year. If food is on your list of priorities, here's a list of restaurants in Chennai you must visit before 2019 ends. Let's get those food goals sorted, shall we?
Restaurants In Chennai You Should Check Out Before 2019 Ends
Fika
This pretty cafe in Adyar is aesthetics overloaded. With a dreamy glass house that comes alive with fairy lights in the night, the ambience of the place will really get your food dreams rolling. During the day, you can sit inside, basking in the glory of natural sun and lush green trees, as you nibble on continental delights like pasta, hot chocolate, tiramisu, iced tea and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Santé Spa Cuisine
This Nungambakkam restaurant serves healthy - vegetarian food - with vegan, keto and gluten-free options. The decor, the service and the food, of course, will turn into you a Sante loyalist for life! They also have an outdoor seating area, a bookshelf and dishes like Beetroot and Spinach Hommus that comes with khakhra, fancy salads, healthy pizzas and decadent vegan desserts on offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Canvas By Sketch
This contemporary eatery in Alwarpet is the talk of the town, offering delightful multi-cuisine dishes and the most decadent cheesecakes. They have gelatos and sorbets too, chowders, salads, kozhi varutha curry, khao suey, pasta, burgers and claypot biryanis. A little bit for everyone.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Koox
This rooftop restobar offers stunning views of the city along with a fancy European-themed decor that exudes some serious boujee-ness. There's live music, alfresco setting and a whole range of Asian delicacies up for grabs. Their Fifty Shades of Gold and sushi are our fave. Don't forget to try their Green Tea Tiramisu and Chocolate Molten cake.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Kabuki
A new Japanese place, Kabuki in Nungambakkam seems to promise an authentic fine dining experience right in the heart of the city. They have private cubicles enclosed by bamboo curtains and suspended bamboo made lights. Nabe rolls, sushi rolls, maki, ramen, katsu curry, natto curry and even yakisoba, you can expect everything here. They have alcohol as well, along with a special combo menu that serves alcohol and starters together.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Via Mumbai
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Aadhirai
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kurtos Madras
This place has some adorably decorated interiors from where they offer Hungarian street food called chimney cakes and cones stuffed with salads, savoury fillings as well as sweet/dessert chimney cakes and cones. Their Texture Of Chocolate and KitKat bar is a chocolate lover's dream come true. They've got shakes too.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Chettiyar Veedu
Another South Indian-themed restaurant in Egmore, Chettiyar Veedu treats you with small plates, traditional beverages like Murungai Kai soup, Vazhaipoo vadai, Vettiver sharbath, gluttonous vegetarian meals, payasam, kavaniarisi and more. Just soul-satisfying South Indian food.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Patina
From decor to food and service, Patina in Besant Nagar has our heart. The contemporary decor, handcrafted cutlery and a refreshing menu curated by the owner of The Summer House Eatery will make you come back to the place again and again. Jhalmuri, Okra Fries and Parle G Cheesecake with Kheer make for a mind-boggling order, we totally loved.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Toscano
Bangalore's Toscano has managed to steal hearts even in Chennai, offering a fancy dining experience to visitors. There's outdoor as well as indoor seating, a bar counter and a separate lunch and dinner menu. Order anything pasta and you'll love the flavours and presentation both. They've also got starters with chicken and seafood and a mean tiramisu that will give you a food coma.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bharat Bistro
If you are the kind who likes twists and turns in food, then Bharat Bistro will appeal to you. They have dishes from different states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal, and Delhi in thali as well as ala carte options. Their Santrani Kheer, Rabdi and Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake with Rose Ice Cream taste like a dream.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Cinnamon House
Yes! You can now binge of buttery, freshly baked cinnamon rolls in Nungambakkam, all thanks to Cinnamon House. With a range of flavours and fresh shakes and coffees to go with your rolls, a quick binging session cannot get better than this.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
