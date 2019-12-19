Ladies! We Found Gorgeous Necklace Sets Starting Just INR 550 At This Store

Located in Sowcarpet, Sewad Fashions is a place you must bookmark if you're looking for affordable, fashion jewellery. Jhumkas, necklaces, tikkas - this place has it all starting from about INR 250. We particularly loved their necklace sets with maang tikkas and earrings that start from just about INR 550. Yes, the entire set! Featuring a lot of kundans, AD stones, pearls, coloured stones and more, the necklace sets here are an absolute steal. We especially loved the layered neckpieces that come with pearls and stones and are perfect for weddings. Sewad Fashions also has a lot of lovely meenakari jhumkas in pastel pinks, blues, green, yellow and more. You can also pick grand waistbands and temple jewellery here, if you're looking for a South Indian touch in your jewellery. Sewad also has beautiful earrings in Kundan and matte gold. You can also find a lot of colourful tear drops with Kundan, small pearls in bright colours of blue, green, red, pink that are perfect for your casual looks. Starting from about INR 250, you can totally go to town on these without shelling out too much .