We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!

Each product is handmade, warping modern and traditional designs. Our heart went out to the adorbs minimalistic wall clocks and wooden carved Warli dolls in the window.

We went cray over their range of products. From clay pots to Mandala lamps and door charms to wind chimes Smris stocks it all. They also keep pretty jhumkas and fine temple jewellery for you traditional vintage fans.



Their quirky centrepieces are striking with their vibrant colors and craftsmanship. the whole shop is adorned with bells and chimes made with little trinkets hanging from the ceiling. They also keep furniture like deck chairs and foot stools with traditional Rajasthani paintings on the seat and backrest.

Added to their collection are classic Channapatna wooden toys and Buddha statues in all shapes and colors. You’ll also find a variety of wooden block prints ranging from INR 40 to INR 120.