Still Wondering Where To Go This Summer? Head To Wild Tribe Ranch Adventure Zone

The wild tribe ranch (WTR): Chennai's first and only adventure sports and outbound training arena. Wild tribe ranch offers a variety of activities for every age and all skill levels. This place has something to offer everyone especially adventure enthusiasts. Unleash the super jock in you and show them to the world. It has enormous outdoor activities to make your ramble a memorable one, and to add on, why can't it be different from conventional trekking or river rafting or skydiving? They even offer a lot of heart-pounding, life-affirming activities, which are a bit more daring than these conventional outdoor adventuresome activities The wild tribe ranch is serving thrills for over nine years and has ensured to make hearts smile of over five lakh happy guests. Located at the hub of the most happening road, ecr! The wild tribe ranch, conceived and managed by a team of highly passionate individuals, is a division of Chennai based magic thrills & adventures pvt. Ltd. They believe in creating timeless memories of pumping an adrenaline rush with world-class adventure activities backed by best-in-class safety standards for families, groups and a small group of individuals in improving team bondage, leadership skills and communication within your team. And importantly making your day an unforgettable one!