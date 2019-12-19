Live Out Your Solo Travel Fantasy From This Studio Apartment In Pondy

Located at a walking distance from White Town, this Airbnb property is an epitome of a modern, studio apartment every solo traveller would enjoy. Set in a quiet locality with a terrace overlooking the sea, this place comes with a cosy living room, an AC equipped bedroom, bathroom and a fully-functional kitchen with basic utensils, a gas oven, refrigerator and more.

With a lot of natural lighting and calmness surrounding the area, this place presents the perfect opportunity to get away from the daily hustle and bustle of city life. You can also find a beautiful balcony here overlooking a small garden patch. The property also has a two-wheeler parking area and a bicycle that you can use to get around.

If you're keen on exploring, this place is at a walking distance from the Main beach, Aurobindo Aashram and other major attractions, so you don't have to worry about spending too much time commuting. Yay! If you choose to stay indoors, you can enjoy the book collection showcased in the living room which also has a sofa bed! Price per night is INR 3000.