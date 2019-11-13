Love Bags? This Homegrown Label Will Make You Love Them Even More!

'I have too many bags', said no girl ever! And with this online bag label, you would not even think of uttering those words. Tasche offers a curated collection of handcrafted bags for every occasion. Looking for something brunch appropriate? Their striped, satchel bags can be your go-to. With blue and white stripes and a solid block-pattern flap, these look chic and can go with any outfit. You can also check their structured, sling bags with metal buckle detailing and lace panels for that extra pizzazz.

We love everything that falls under 'am to pm' category, and Tasche has some stunning bags that qualify for that tag. Dual-toned satchels with golden buckle detailing, checkered satchels and slings featuring hues of solid red, black, tan and blue can make you rock both your work and evening look. We even spotted some cutesy polka-dotted bags, denim and leather slings that can never go out of style and snake-skin structured slings. Prices start from about INR 1500.

Don't worry! They've got just the right set of clutches and slings for the desi you. Embroidered mirror work box clutches, gota patti clutches, raw silk clutches with zardosi work, self-work clutches in hues of ruby and emerald green - you can take your pick. Tasche even has some printed clutches in oval and rectangular shapes, wooden clutches with stones and sequins. But our fave are their acrylic clutches that come with stones, tassels, mother of pearls, statement metal buttons and closures and look absolutely gorgeous.