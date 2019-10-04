Know More About Village-Life At A Farm Camp In Natham

If you are done with road trips, treks, forest trails, beach resorts, why not try a farm camp for a change? Chennai-based Tent N Trek can arrange this for you and under a budget. Heard of Natham? Well, this small town, that comes under Dindigul district is easily accessible from Madurai. Take either a bus or train (Pandian Express and Vaigai Express) that will land you in Madurai. Manoj Suriya, the owner of Tent N Trek will receive you and take you straight to a private farmhouse, located near the foothills of Karanthamalai.

Get lost in the 10-acre property that has coconut, tamarind, guava, banana, mango thopu (farms), located right behind the rooms. Taking a bath under the shower is passe. Try their pump set or well. (We hope you know how to swim).



For lunch, you can meet the local villagers who will specially prepare manupanai soru (rice cooked in a mud pot), veragu sadham (millet rice) and naatu kozhi curry (chicken curry). All this is prepared sans a gas stove!

For the animal lovers, they have several dogs, cows, goat in the farm itself. Don't miss the special well with more than 50 varieties of fish. The next day, you can head to the Alagar Koyil, a famous Murugan temple. One of the most ancient temples of the state, this one also has a trek route that you can try. Beware of the monkeys, however.

This camp costs about INR 3,500 including food and travel.