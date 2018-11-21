Thanksgiving is here and of course, all we can think about is the family, the wine, and carving the turkey! Enjoy yum Thanksgiving spreads from these restaurants on November 22.
Bring Out Joey's Thanksgiving Pants And Enjoy Scrumptious Meals At These Places!
InterContinental
Dine poolside with music and enjoy with friends and fam at KoKoMmo Tiki Shack, where you can enjoy a 5-course meal. Start with potato and leek soup and a crunchy salad with braised beetroot, pear salad, walnuts and feta to grilled Gambas Aioli with Som Tam. For the main course, you’ll relish a Confit Chicken leg and end it with a spiced pumpkin pie served with mascarpone cream. This menu is for the whole day on November 22 and you can also get cocktails.
Price: INR 1200 (non-alcoholic) and INR 2,000 (alcoholic) onwards
Crowne Plaza
Indulge in dishes like roasted turkey, pumpkin soup, duck confit, and the finest wines prepared by chef Deva at On The Rocks. The menu includes New Zealand Lamb Loin paired with Trapiche Oak Malbec, Pumpkin Leek Water Chestnut Brioche Pie paired with 2015 Mud House Pinot Noir, and Chocolate Gianduja paired with 2016 Sula Late Harvest Chenin Blac. You can enjoy this menu 7pm onwards on November 22.
Price: INR 2950 onwards
The Hilton
Apart from Vasco’s lit decor, you can munch on succulent Turkey or binge on dishes like butternut squash soup, butter-basted roast turkey with mushroom gravy, pickled vegetables, potato clover dinner rolls, creamed pearl onions, roasted potatoes and turnips, sourdough mushroom stuffing, and spiced baked sweet potatoes and many more.
Price: INR 2,700 (with soft beverages) onwards
Courtyard By Marriott
Treat your senses to an amazing buffet on November 22 post 7pm at Paprika Cafe, where you will gorge on delicious desserts like Bread Butter Pudding, Yokhshire Pudding, Walnut Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and Carrot Cake.
Price: INR 1,499 onwards
Taj Coromandel
An all-day buffet with an extravagant buffet at Anise is synonymous with a perfect Thanksgiving. Don’t agree? Maybe you’ll feel differently after knowing the dishes - roast turkey, roasted pumpkin salad; pumpkin pie, apple strudel, and almond cake in desserts. There’s a Thanksgiving turkey carving station too with garlic and Thyme rubbed roast turkey, water hestnut and sausage stuffing / sweet potato and brown garlic mash, and cranberry sauce/giblet gravy.
Price: INR 2,500
The Park
This Thanksgiving you can scarf down kilos of turkey, thanks to The Park. Pick from Roasted Butterball Turkey, Roasted Prime Turkey, Herb Roasted Chicken, and Mustard and Honey Glazed Ham. They’ve got desserts like fruit cake, walnut fudge brownie, and apple, raising and salted caramel tarts, which will surely put you in a food coma.
Price: INR 1,450 (excluding beverage) onwards
