Bring Out Joey's Thanksgiving Pants And Enjoy Scrumptious Meals At These Places!

Dine poolside with music and enjoy with friends and fam at KoKoMmo Tiki Shack, where you can enjoy a 5-course meal. Start with potato and leek soup and a crunchy salad with braised beetroot, pear salad, walnuts and feta to grilled Gambas Aioli with Som Tam. For the main course, you’ll relish a Confit Chicken leg and end it with a spiced pumpkin pie served with mascarpone cream. This menu is for the whole day on November 22 and you can also get cocktails.

Price: INR 1200 (non-alcoholic) and INR 2,000 (alcoholic) onwards