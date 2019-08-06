Boxes Full Of Happiness: This Gifting Service Specialises In Delivering Them To Your Doorstep

Having always had a crafty mind, Rupal Gulecha started putting her whacky ideas into action to create cutesy hampers (it was a pedicure jar with cute minis for filers, nail paints and more) for her folks. Seeing the beauty of those hampers, word spread, and soon, she started getting requests for doing this on a full-time basis. That's how The Box Company was born, says Rupal, who is actually a fashion designer by profession.

As the name suggests, The Box Company is a gifting service which specialises in curating box hampers for all occasions. Diwali, Holi, birthdays, anniversaries - you can get custom-made boxes designed from scratch here. You just have to tell what your budget is and who you're planning to gift these hampers to, and Rupal will come up with ideas that best suit your requirements. Given that each box is made to measure to fit your chosen items, Rupal takes only bulk orders ranging from a minimum of 10 pieces to 1500 pieces.

We particularly loved their Rakhi hampers that comprise of a transparent glass box carrying a cork bottle, turmeric soap with bro written on it, two jars full of paan ladoos, chocolate fudge, money envelope and a cute rakhi. Price for this starts from about INR 1500. The Box Company also works with tin boxes, trunk boxes, lovey pinewood boxes, Moroccan print boxes that you can deck up according to your fancy. You can also hit them up for wedding hampers, return gifts, bridesmaid and henchmen boxes. Their pinewood swing is among their fastest-selling product which you can use as a starter plate on the dining table, gifting sweets, placing engagement rings and more. Rupal has also added a new variation to this where the swing comes with an attached drawer where you can store cutlery. Perfect for gifting, we think.