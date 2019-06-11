Think Beyond Chinese, Get The Complete Pan Asian Experience At Madrasian.

Newly opened Madrasian, Besant Nagar is hitting the right notes with its eclectic Panasian menu which is a mix of fairly authentic Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese,Burmese, Japanese, and Korean. Situated amidst the busy Besant Nagar junction, you are ushered inside a cosy, simple yet comfortable place designed in yellow and green backdrop. On entering you are welcomed by a huge colourful modern wall art. The bamboo chairs with Vettiver cushions, cane lights and ceramic cutleries add to the aesthetics of the place. "When it comes to Asian cuisine, many of us haven't had the chance to try beyond fried rice, noodles and Dimsums. This can be attributed to the fact that most of the available Panasian restaurants confine their menu to the Indochinese and the places that serve diverse Panasian tends to be overpriced" explains Sathish, the owner. He co-founded the restaurant with his best friend Nikhita. The soups and starters made an ideal precursor pair leading to the main course- nasi goreng and khow suey. The former is stir-fried rice that's packed with strong and distinct flavours of shallots, garlic and ground shrimp paste. Khow suey, a Burmese soup meal made from coconut milk is served with a variety of condiments. Ultimately, nasi goreng emerged as the winner in the main course . The menu also offers a range of Thai curries and the Malaysian famous Massaman curry. The food here is served without Ajinomoto or any artificial Colors and flavors. Though an ardent foodie would complain for not featuring beef and pork, the menu is constructed in such a way it compensates for its absence. To promote the sustainability, they use only eco-friendly products. You are given a discount of 5% on takeaway if you bring your own containers.