Catch These Top Offbeat Travel Routes From Chennai With Your Girlies For A Memorable Getaway

Peace and serenity abode in this hidden gem of a place in Tamil Nadu, Kohli Hills boasts of its untouched greeneries and spice plantations. Hilly terrain and the hairpin bends along the trek are an adventure in themselves. Hidden deep lies a 1000 steps walk to the Arappaleeswarar Temple, a must-see tourist spot. Beyond the temple, you will also find yourself wondrous of the gushing of the Agaya-Gangai Falls. Be careful of the steep steps though! The nearest station is Salem which is just 100 km from Kohli Hills. If you and your girlies are sort of thrill seekers, then this trip will leave you feeling refreshed!

Distance - 360 km

