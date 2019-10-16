99 Variety And Counting! Here's Why Tosai Is A Must Go For All Dosa Lovers

Creamy batter and a careful layering and what you get is a crispy dosa! Paired with chutney, we could gorge on two-three dosa every day with the same content in your hearts. Tosai restaurant has been taking our love for dosa to the next level over the past years. With almost over 11 outlets across the city including Ashok Nagar, Medavakkam, Triplicane and more, the vegetarian-only restaurant has been serving over 99 varieties of dosas. With some crazy pasta mix, paneer tandoori mix and even traditional mix, you can pair up all your favourite food with dosa.

The prettiest outlet we found was the Thuraipakkam in Chandrasekaran Avenue Main Road which is known as the Tosai club. You are welcomed inside with a blue-lit signboard and a stone pavement with grass by the sides. By the pavement is the seating area which is actually open on one side to enjoy the fresh air. The place is lit with pretty yellow lights along with simple wooden seating.

Let's talk about some food now. They have soups and starters to go for. We suggest you go for the veg-platter if you want to eat a few quick bites, this includes gobi Manchurian and pineapple tikka as well. They have some tandoor items in paneer, mushroom and aloo. They even have tortilla wraps! Now coming to the speciality of Tosai, dosas. They have tosai with dry fruits, pizza and pasta filling. Their paneer tikka masala tosai has butter-toasted paneer smashed with tikka masala for just INR 160. For all the cheese lovers, they have smashed mushroom, tomatoes and even corn stuffing filled with cheese. Another must-try is their American chop suey tosai which has noodles, mixed veggies and sweet corn! If you love cashews, you could choose from their interesting kaju mixed stuffing.

Down it all with a goli soda for a refreshing after taste!