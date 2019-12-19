Take Your D-I-Y Packing Skills To Another Level With Craft Items From This Store

Located inside Waikiki Complex on Purusaiwakkam High Road, Truwood Crafts is a wooden arts and crafts store offering a wide variety of décor and gifting accessories. From wooden boxes and trousseau trays to wooden coasters, candle stands and cylindrical boxes, you can find them all here. They also have wooden monograms in alphabets and numbers that can be used for home and party décor. While the wooden boxes start from INR 100 per piece, the monograms and candle stands start from INR 150 and can be purchased in bulk. Truwood Crafts also offer products for decorating the wooden items. From burlap rolls and colourful designer tapes that look like satin from a distance to styrofoam stickers in floral shapes, numbers, alphabets, miniature babies, cakes and more, Truwood Crafts has it all. We particularly loved their baby shower embellishments and scrapbook décor items that include stamps in bright floral and owl prints, starting from INR 60. You can also decorate the wooden products with their glitter paints and chalk paints that are available in a variety of colours. And If that’s not enough, you can up your décor game further with their colourful stones, microbeads and satin laces that start from INR 80 and are available in huge quantities. Pretty cool, right?