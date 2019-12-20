Chill By The Beach At This Century Old Heritage Home In Varkala

The lush green, dreamy beaches and the aroma of coconut mixed food, Varkala is all things good. if you are headed to Varkala for your next weekend getaway, don't worry we have you sorted with this stay. Vibes Beach Resort is a 180-years-old heritage home right by the beach. With green lawns stretching as far as eyes can see and white lounging stools to enjoy the evening breeze, your stay will be a relaxing one.

The clear white walls and the doors and windows made out of teak wood add to the rustic charm of the place. The slopping red-bricked roof is the cherry on top! Vibes Beach Resort is all about the vibing cosy inside the house. The chairs, flimsy curtains and fluffy beds add to the warmth of the place. However, the guesthouse only has four rooms. But we think, that makes you have all the place to yourself and enjoy the serenity of the place.

There is even a birdhouse made by straws at the entrance! As the evening sets, the golden lights around the house lights up bright. You can sit by the tables and chairs to enjoy your dinner under the stars while listening to the ocean waves. Or hit up their barbeque grills! The swaying of the numerous coconut trees makes the place peaceful. (horror stories will be the best right here) The area is very popular for fishing and cycling as well. you could always rent a bicycle at the resort itself. They also have a play area for kids. The reception further offers lockers and additional charges to book their banquet hall!

The check-in time is 12 PM and check-out is the next day 12 PM.