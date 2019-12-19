A Green House, Plants Lined Up, & Organic Chicken Eggs: This Nursery Will Make Your Forget The Bustle Of The City!

Devi Kuppam Road as it is a very busy road. With constant traffic jams, but no one would have ever expected a nursery bang on the main road. And it is not a tiny room filled with plants. We are talking a good 10,000 square feet space. One this side of the gate is the busy road,s cross over to the other side and you enter the beautiful world of Vintage Nursery. Run by Sasidharan, this nursery has plants starting from INR 10. Yes, you read that right. From flowering plants (roses, sunflower, lilies, orchids), to kitchen plants like tomatoes, they have it all. The most beautiful part about the place is their greenhouse with beautifully arranged plants. All the plants are in rows so it is easy for people to pick their best. Cactus varieties, Adeniums, crotons, indoor plants, the plant varieties here are a lot. We particularly like the cactus varieties that come in miniature versions. Different kinds of pots, gardening equipment, this place is must-visit if you have an undying interest in gardening. Besides all this, you can also buy manure, accessories, country chicken, and eggs.