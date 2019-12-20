Want Your Stay To Be Relaxing & Calm? Book The Promenade For Your Next Trip To Pondicherry!

We made just the right decision by deciding to book “The Promenade” under the chain of Sarovar hotels as our home for 2 days while our travel in Pondicherry, White Town. Pondicherry is a calm relaxing destination and so the stays need to be just the same. “The Promenade” is one of my favourite hotels to stay now due to the rooms, cleanliness, and hygiene, decorous interiors, sun-flooded windows, intra restaurants, and resto-bars, hospitality provided by the staff which all clubs to perfectness. The Pondicherry beach being right in front of the hotel is a cherry on the cake. You can enjoy blissful mornings and serene evenings with a full view of the sea. Also, the morning cup of filter coffee and the delicious combo of south Indian and English breakfast by engulfing the beauty of the beach sounds like a plan. The Promenade has a main restaurant named “Blueline” which serves the daily breakfast and buffets. The cuisines are specially prepared by the very innovative chefs and are delicious. The hotel offers a variety of food festivals happening on a regular basis. The resto-bar “StoryTellers” opens in the evenings and offers great deals of happy hours and great food. I had relished on a glass of wine with some cheese cubes and Alfredo pasta which gave me a mild comfort. There is another roof-top restaurant “Bay of Buddha” where you can dine out aiming at the ocean. The hotel has some add-ons like Balinese pool, spa, inside a shop selling beach wears, glares, handbags, wallets, showpieces, authentic soaps, etc. Specially mentioning the amazing blissful fragrance of the bathing soap which provides a mini spa session when combined with a hot shower. The hotel provides rented scooters which can ease your travel across the city. We got best deals on goibibo app.:)