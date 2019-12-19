With Colourful Prints, Each Saree Gets A Makeover And Walks Out Of Vastrankhm With A Smile

If sarees could talk, they would tell Vasumathi of Vastrankhm that they need a new lease of life. And we totally agree with them. Whether your sarees have a stain or are just sleeping in your wardrobe, get them to Vastrankhm. This store will add magic to them through colours and prints. You can actually take before and after pictures of the saree because that's how much of a makeover your saree will get. Vasumathi doesn't have a design background, but her colour combinations and block print ideas are on point. She added pink prints to the classic Kerala mundu saree, making it look chic and trendy. She mixes the paints to the right proportion and then her two artists get to work with the printing. As for the fabric, anything from cotton, silk, tussar, kota and silk cotton to chanderi to rayon can be used at Vastrankhm. Every saree takes about a day to be finished, and the price for printing begins from INR 500. Vasumathi can also work her magic on curtains, bed sheets, cushion covers, salwar suits, stoles, and dupattas. Every single piece is a work order art and will be different and unique. She's been adding a splash of colour to saris for ten years now, but to us, she's a true discovery!