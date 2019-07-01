Totally in love with this super cool handbag that I recently bought from Shop Mango People! Its material is so soft and is damn good quality! It literally goes with everything and is so comfy and stylish! Really spacious and is available in other colours as well. Moreover, got this amazing bag for an affordable price. I highly recommend you all to shop from their site. They’ve got some other amazing stuff too!🦋❤️
Get Your Hands On Pretty & Quirky Handbags From This Exclusive Brand
Online Shopping Sites
- upwards: ₹ 400
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Also On Mango People
Online Shopping Sites
- upwards: ₹ 400
- Available Online
Comments (0)