Add These 5 New Books To Your Reading List Right Away

For a bookaholic, there’s nothing more rewarding than curling up with a good book, whether it’s summer, monsoon or winter. Which is why we’ve got you covered with a list of books that you must add to your reading list. From scintillating mysteries to generational dramas and haunting coming-of-age debuts, we’ve pulled together 10 incredible titles.
The Tidal Zone By Sarah Moss
Adam is a happy stay-at-home dad who is also working on a history of the bombing and rebuilding of Coventry Cathedral. But one day, he receives a call from his daughter’s school to inform him that, for no apparent reason, fifteen-year-old Miriam has collapsed and stopped breathing. The story of his life and the lives of his family are rewritten and re-told around this shocking central event, around a body that has inexplicably failed.
Do Not Say We Have Nothing By Madeleine Thien
In Canada in 1991, 10-year-old Marie and her mother invite Ai-Ming, a young woman who has fled China in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square protests, into their home. Ai-Ming tells Marie the story of her family in revolutionary China, a history in which three musicians – the shy and brilliant composer Sparrow, the violin prodigy Zhuli, and the enigmatic pianist Kai – struggle to remain loyal to one another and to the music they have devoted their lives to during China’s relentless Cultural Revolution.
Listen To Me By Hannah Pittard
Mark and Maggie have been road tripping to see family together for years. But this time around, things are different: Maggie was recently mugged at gunpoint outside their home and her anxiety has reached fever pitch. To make things worse, the estranged couple is forced to stop at a remote hotel for the night when a storm makes it impossible to continue on — and in near-complete isolation with the power out, they are forced to reckon with a dangerous stranger.
Siracusa By Delia Ephron
Lizzie knows that her husband of 13 years, Michael, is unhappy and distracted — and she thinks that if she can only whisk him away on a whirlwind Italian vacation, she can win him over again. They’re joined by Finn and Taylor — Lizzie’s ex-lover and his chilly wife — along with Snow, Finn and Taylor’s beautiful but strange young daughter. But what happens when they get to Italy is worse than anyone could have imagined — and someone isn’t coming back alive.
A suspenseful, sensuous portrait of marriage, the secrets we keep to save one another, and the ones we keep to save ourselves, Siracusa is a force. You won’t be able to put it down until you reach the end.
The Vegetarian By Han Kang
Yeong Hye and her husband are ordinary people. He is an office worker with moderate ambitions and mild manners; she is an uninspired but dutiful wife. The acceptable flatline of their marriage is interrupted when Yeong-hye, seeking a more ‘plant-like’ existence, decides to become a vegetarian, prompted by grotesque recurring nightmares. In South Korea, where vegetarianism is almost unheard-of and societal mores are strictly obeyed, Yeong Hye’ s decision is a shocking act of subversion.
Fraught, disturbing and beautiful, The Vegetarian is a novel about modern-day South Korea, but also a novel about shame, desire and our faltering attempts to understand others, from one imprisoned body to another. We really loved this one.
