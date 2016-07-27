Add These 5 New Books To Your Reading List Right Away

Lizzie knows that her husband of 13 years, Michael, is unhappy and distracted — and she thinks that if she can only whisk him away on a whirlwind Italian vacation, she can win him over again. They’re joined by Finn and Taylor — Lizzie’s ex-lover and his chilly wife — along with Snow, Finn and Taylor’s beautiful but strange young daughter. But what happens when they get to Italy is worse than anyone could have imagined — and someone isn’t coming back alive.

A suspenseful, sensuous portrait of marriage, the secrets we keep to save one another, and the ones we keep to save ourselves, Siracusa is a force. You won’t be able to put it down until you reach the end.

