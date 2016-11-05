Walking In Winter: 4 Trails To Cover

If you haven’t visited this part of town in the winter, you’ve seriously missed out. Winter’s when you tuck into the best food with a vengeance, and the desi delectables of the old city are your best bet. Try some from our kebab or biryani list.

There’s Dariba’s jalebi and samosas if you want a bite before you start your walk, and you can always end at Paranthewali Gali for a calorie-rich Delhi binge.

Walk the narrow bylanes of the Walled City; get your dose of history, culture and religion at the Gurdwara Sisganj, the Red Fort, the Jain Temple, the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri.