5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week
Want to step up your 'gram game with on-trend colours and on-point styles? Scroll down to get your hands on our top most gram-worthy finds from LBB!
Multilayered Disc Moon Necklace
Layered necklaces are a favourite among Instagrammers and influencers alike and honestly, we get it! The delicate chains lay perfectly on your neck and the crescent moon is a gorgeous trendy addition to the piece itself. Perfect for some blogger-esque snaps, you guys!
Customized Croc Texture Passport Cover
We're all familiar with the classic passport-pic while travelling and honestly any vacation seems incomplete without this snap. (2019, amirite?) This badass croc-texture passport cover adds an extra element of style to your vacay pics and will have people asking where you got the case from instead of where you're headed.
Multiple Pockets Tan Cross-Body
This casual yet structured cross-body is a great addition to your insta-ready outfit with its clean lines and versatile tan color. Perfect for those monochrome outfits, get ready with the perfect background because this bag is ready for some snaps!
Striped Paperbag Pants & Box Top Set
Nothing says 'I know fashion' better than a well-coordinated outfit. Super flattering and just colourful enough, this set is great for some bomb portrait photos. Start searching for some exposed brick walls or a flower wall and you have the ingredients for a gorgeous Instagram pic. Keep the likes coming!
Green Textured Waist Bag
Fanny packs are quickly becoming a statement piece on some of the most popular IG posts and we thought we'd let you in on the trend with this textured green waist bag. If you've got some cool sweatpants and sneakers ready to go and just need that *final* accessory, look no further because this will solve outfit issues. Hypebeasts unite!
