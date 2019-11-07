If you're all set to step up your Instagram game, we've found you fresh styles that are affordable and look great on camera! You're welcome!
5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week
Ghost House Crew Neck T-Shirt
Bead Sequin Angel Wing Earrings
Designed using metallic sequins and beads, these gorgeous angel wing shaped earrings by Zi By Zeanne are everything you could want. If you love wearing quirky earrings but fail to find ones that don't make you look like an awkward teenager - this brand's really gonna make you happy! You can rock these with literally anything - a casual brunch look, a minimal dress, or even an Indo-western outfit. I personally love how they stand out with everything you wear, and make you stand out. Always.
Christmas At Home Socks
If there's one thing we're all looking forward to now, it's Christmas. And, there's nothing better than gorgeous Christmas socks that spread that festive feeling wherever you go. These funky Christmas socks are slaying it this festive season, and I can't help but pick a few extra, as it makes for the perfect gift.
Charm Detail White Raffia Crochet Bag
Skipping town this weekend? Got the beach on your mind? Feeling generally wanderlust-y? Get your hands on this statement bag stat. I personally love Tjori's bags - their prints and designs are every minimalists' dream! And believe you me, you won't get these prices anywhere else.
Gold- Plated Leaves Headband
If you've loved headbands all your life and have wasted no time in picking up the first one you see, I bet you haven't seen this yet! Crafted by Joker & Witch, this gold-plated leaves band is something that will go with every outfit you pick for any sort of occasion. Boho chic is back, full time, me thinks!
