5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week

Designed using metallic sequins and beads, these gorgeous angel wing shaped earrings by Zi By Zeanne are everything you could want. If you love wearing quirky earrings but fail to find ones that don't make you look like an awkward teenager - this brand's really gonna make you happy! You can rock these with literally anything - a casual brunch look, a minimal dress, or even an Indo-western outfit. I personally love how they stand out with everything you wear, and make you stand out. Always.

