5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week

If you're all set to step up your Instagram game, we've found you fresh styles that are affordable and look great on camera! You're welcome! 

Ghost House Crew Neck T-Shirt

Hey quirky t-shirt fans - this AWESOME graphic tee on LBB became a user favourite in an instant. It's made with a really soft cotton fabric plus the colour combo screams summer and airy-breezy like nothing else. Promise you, it'll get your streetwear game in order and once you've overused the shit out of it, you can just sport it as funky nightwear. 

Bead Sequin Angel Wing Earrings

Designed using metallic sequins and beads, these gorgeous angel wing shaped earrings by Zi By Zeanne are everything you could want. If you love wearing quirky earrings but fail to find ones that don't make you look like an awkward teenager - this brand's really gonna make you happy!  You can rock these with literally anything - a casual brunch look, a minimal dress, or even an Indo-western outfit. I personally love how they stand out with everything you wear, and make you stand out. Always.

Christmas At Home Socks

If there's one thing we're all looking forward to now, it's Christmas. And, there's nothing better than gorgeous Christmas socks that spread that festive feeling wherever you go. These funky Christmas socks are slaying it this festive season, and I can't help but pick a few extra, as it makes for the perfect gift. 

Charm Detail White Raffia Crochet Bag

Skipping town this weekend? Got the beach on your mind? Feeling generally wanderlust-y? Get your hands on this statement bag stat. I personally love Tjori's bags - their prints and designs are every minimalists' dream! And believe you me, you won't get these prices anywhere else.

Gold- Plated Leaves Headband

If you've loved headbands all your life and have wasted no time in picking up the first one you see, I bet you haven't seen this yet! Crafted by Joker & Witch, this gold-plated leaves band is something that will go with every outfit you pick for any sort of occasion. Boho chic is back, full time, me thinks! 

merchant image Joker & Witch