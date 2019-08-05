The Little Black Dress or the LBD, as we've now come to know it, was originally created in 1926 by none other than fashion's greatest icon, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. It goes with everything, is always super flattering and never goes out of style. Here are our 5 favourite Little Black Dresses under ₹1119 you'll wear over and over again:
5 Little Black Dresses Under ₹1119 You Need Stat
Black Bell Sleeve Flare Dress
We thought we'd start with something slightly unconventional in the LBD realm to give you major style inspo! This super flowy and flattering embroidered dress is for those who want to look classy and be comfy at all times (basically, all of us). And at ₹799, it's a REAL steal!
Black Pleated Short Dress
This skater dress is super structured, and is perfect for those chill days (or nights). You can opt for maximum accessorising with this number or just layer it with gold necklaces and nude heels. Tried-and-tested, this one's a keeper (and currently flat 70% OFF on LBB).
Gathered Waist Black Dress With Pockets
A dress with pockets almost sounds like a fever dream! And this number not only has pockets (yay!), but a cinched waistlines that's super flattering as well. It's really wearable, and looks great with a statement belt.
Black Fit & Flare Sleeveless Dress
First off, we LOVE how flexible this dress is in terms of styling. You could throw on a cute blazer and wear it to a business meeting or get some nude pumps on and head out on Saturday night. The flare and slit create a great silhouette and instantly steps up your style quotient.
Black Zip-Up Sheath Dress
This sheath dress is SO easy to pull off and the v-neck gives you ample room to rock your favourite necklaces. If you want to keep it casual, you can even style it with your basic white sneakers and throw on an oversized plaid shirt on top!
Comments (0)