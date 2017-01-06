Night revellers who love the vibe of the city, aglow with twinkling lights after the sun has set, you will be amazed by these five places that turn magical during the night time.
Night Owls, Here Are 5 Magical Things You Can Only Experience At Night
Take The Heritage Route
As the day wears off, heritage buildings in Delhi get a life of their own. Standing tall and wide with light reflecting off its walls, these make us fall in love the with the city all over again.
Qutub Minar, Red Fort and India Gate, all are quintessential once-a-year kind of activities. Did you know you can take late night tours of these places too? Plan a tour here.
Walking The Nizamuddin Basti
If you’re a Delhiite and still unaware about the amazing experience you can have at the Nizammuddin basti in the night, let us tell you about it. Tombstones, Qawalli, culinary awesomeness, mosques, shops of attar and calligraphy; a kaleidoscope of colours, all calling you to experience the rich heritage still alive in these parts of the town. You can book a tour here.
Pig Out At Chandni Chowk
Old Delhi’s maze-like lanes are chaotic yet full of delicious offerings. What may seem like madness during the day turns methodical and relatively peaceful during night. Jama Masjid in the background and buttery kebabs on your plates—night does render this old city magical.
You can book your tickets for a late night food walk here.
Ghost Hunting In Mehrauli Archeological Park
Ours is a city that has everything to offer, including, and wait for it, ghost hunting. So, all you fans of Ghost Busters, get your freak on and head to a guided trip through the Mehrauli Archeological park.
Here lies the most haunted part of the city {legends have it}, Jamali Kamali. You get to pair up with professional paranormal investigators, equipped with investigative instruments, and look for scary, unnatural things in the night. Oooh, its getting chilly here. Book your trip here.
Temple Run
There are two landmark structures which bring Delhi alive at night: Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple. Glowing from far away, both these places are a must-visit. Great for an evening drive too, go here for a majestic sight.
