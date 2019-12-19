5 Mouth-Watering Reasons Why You Need To Visit Choko la’s New Cafe!

We all love Chokola for their chocolates (I’m looking at you Signature Hot Chocolate!) and desserts. And now the folks at Chokola have given us more reasons to visit their new outlet. Their latest Greater Kailash outlet in Delhi offers a delectable experience in a cosy set up and is perfect for all kinds of gatherings. This new outlet is the first of its lot to serve a healthy menu which includes vegan dishes and drinks , gluten free desserts , salads, sour breads and a lot more. Here are 5 new options from their super food menu that are irresistible (and you can’t leave without trying here).

