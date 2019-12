Whether you're looking for something casual or a dapper going-out wardrobe, LBB has some ultra-cool indie and sustainable fashion brands with some GREAT finds. So the next time you're doing a wardrobe overhaul, you don't have to struggle at the mall or in those crammed changing rooms and still find something you're going to love! (Or bag some AWESOME gifts for your bros)

Here are 7 Indie menswear brands that have got to be on your radar!