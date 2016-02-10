7 Romantic Airbnb Getaways You Will Want to Visit

No romantic getaway list is complete without a location in Goa, and we particularly liked the look of Casa Menezes. This communal spot {if you’re heading to Goa then we don’t think you mind the company}, is a 350-year-old ancestral Portuguese home. Just 13 kilometres away from Panjim, the home also provides access to a gym, a private art gallery, games and books, and bicycles to explore the local village.

They even have pet kennelling {at an extra fee} for your second special someone.

Price: INR 5,708 per night