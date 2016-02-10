What’s better than going on holiday? Going on holiday with that someone special, of course! Pack your bags, book your tickets and get out of town for a romantic getaway at any one of these seven beautiful Airbnb destinations.
7 Romantic Airbnb Getaways You Will Want to Visit
Heritage Luxe Suite in Casa Menezes
No romantic getaway list is complete without a location in Goa, and we particularly liked the look of Casa Menezes. This communal spot {if you’re heading to Goa then we don’t think you mind the company}, is a 350-year-old ancestral Portuguese home. Just 13 kilometres away from Panjim, the home also provides access to a gym, a private art gallery, games and books, and bicycles to explore the local village.
They even have pet kennelling {at an extra fee} for your second special someone.
Price: INR 5,708 per night
Glenmoor Cottages
Situated high above sea level {around 6,300 feet} are the Glenmoor Cottages. Surrounded by lush oak and cedar forests in the peaceful ranges of the Himalayas, the Cottages provide the perfect escape for young lovers looking to find a picturesque getaway.
You can hole up in your private cottage to read, write, rest and love, or use the local transport to go sightseeing, trekking and exploring. Something for everyone.
Price: INR 7,067 per night
Quaint Chalet
A pricey option, the Quaint Chalet at Kodaikanal is a gorgeous property. The bungalows are located a few minutes outside the town centre, but manage to retain a private air about them. There are large, spacious gardens and three bedrooms.
You can hang in the communal living room, dining room, and gazebo, or head into town for a night out. Mind you there is no room service and there is a three-night stay minimum.
Where: Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Price: INR 9,988 per night
Find out more here.
Heritage Marari
A traditional Keralan house, this space has been restored and furnished by craftsmen of the region. With access to the local village, and the Marari beach, you can get your fun in the sun right here. If you’re looking for activities, there are exploration bike trips and traditional canoe rides to be had {plus more, on request}. The Kerala backwaters are a beautiful place to lose yourselves in, together.
Where: Mararikulam, Kerala
Price: INR 4,458 per night
Find out more here.
Authentic Shantiniketan Mud Villa
If you’re in the mood for some luxury and culture, then this is a good spot for you. Explore the surrounding area, and Tagore’s house, on bicycles in peace and serenity. The mud villas have delightful, traditional Shantiniketan art adorning the walls, and the house chef can cook up your favourites on request.
Where: Santiniketan, West Bengal
Price: INR 9,988 per night
Find out more here.
La Belle Vie
This gorgeous house of natural stone and reclaimed wood is under eight hours from Delhi. By no means cheap, this is nevertheless the perfect cottage in the woods.
Located just a stone’s throw away from the Naukuchiatal lake, you can partake in boating, trekking, paragliding and more at this natural wonderland. A minimum two-night stay is required, but we doubt you’d ever want to leave.
Where: Nainital, Uttrakhand
Price: INR 12,004 per night
Find out more here.
Old Haveli Jodhpur, The Blue House
The Blue House, a 500-year-old {you read that right} building, is a family-owned guesthouse. We know you could probably find fancier, or more intimate, spots to take your mate to in Jodhpur, but we were really struck by the ornate beauty of this old haveli.
If you’re a history and culture buff, you’re going to love it here. The rooftop restaurant and terrace with a view of the Mehrangarh Fort makes for a romantic candlelit setting. You could find a 5-star hotel, but we think if you give this place a shot, you won’t regret it.
Where: Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Price: INR 2,310 per night
Find out more here.
