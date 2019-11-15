5 Reasons Why You Have To Check Out This Restaurant That Does Indian Food With A Modern Twist

With new restaurants opening up every day in Delhi, it gets difficult to find the best options out of the lot. But one new restaurant that has managed to impress us & make us want to go back to the place again is Monsoon by Cafe Lota in Aerocity. They do desi food with a contemporary modern twist & the result is every foodie’s dream come true.

Monsoon by Cafe Lota aims to evoke the joy and elation that the rainy season brings to everyone across India, and has tried to capture that joy through the creative use of locally sourced ingredients to produce a unique fusion of Indian flavors. They also have a carefully crafted list of unusual beers & an exhaustive wine list to pair your food with. Here are our top five recommended dishes that you just can’t miss: