Make Delish Cake Jars At This Christmas Special Baking Workshop

If you love baking or have a sweet tooth, then we have something exciting coming up for you. Rosa Artistry is organising a Christmas special baking workshop where you can make cake jars with different chocolate flavours. Sounds exciting? Sign up right away.

The workshop will begin with a session on baking a chocolate cake that will be used for the cake jars, followed by making six different flavours of chocolates, flavours being, nutty buddy, oreo, mocktail centre, butterscotch, and more. Oh, and you'll also get to make two cupcakes each with the base flavour of vanilla. One of them will be frosted with green and red icing along with sprinkles, and another with strawberry.

Since, limited seats are available, you should definitely register ASAP.