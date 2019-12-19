This Dreamy Homestay On A Hilltop Is An Escape Like No Other

Dostat Daaram is a homestay-slash-art residency on a hill top in Manali that never fails to give us chills (and major FOMO) just from its pictures. From its five-room wooden structure, the snow-clad mountain view and a killer breakfast spot, to the pine trees all around, this place is as inviting as it can be.

The story behind the place is straight out of a movie, too. A life-changing book and support from a dear friend pushed, the owner to quit her fast-paced life in Mumbai and to settle her nest in this dreamy property. Since it’s an art residency, expect colourful walls and Pinterest-y furniture everywhere.



You’ll also get nice, homely food. We say, have it at their designated breakfast place which has wooden tables and benches and an envy-worthy view (Just imagine the tranquil evening you could spend sipping chai. taking it all in).



Dostat Daaram is a mecca in its own right, but even more so because they've got a dog and three cats you can play with.

