This Dreamy Homestay On A Hilltop Is An Escape Like No Other

Dostat Daaram

Manali, Himachal Pradesh
4.8

Nasogi, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Dostat Daaram is a homestay-slash-art residency on a hill top in Manali that never fails to give us chills (and major FOMO) just from its pictures. From its five-room wooden structure, the snow-clad mountain view and a killer breakfast spot, to the pine trees all around, this place is as inviting as it can be.

The story behind the place is straight out of a movie, too. A life-changing book and support from a dear friend pushed, the owner to quit her fast-paced life in Mumbai and to settle her nest in this dreamy property. Since it’s an art residency, expect colourful walls and Pinterest-y furniture everywhere. 

You’ll also get nice, homely food. We say, have it at their designated breakfast place which has wooden tables and benches and an envy-worthy view (Just imagine the tranquil evening you could spend sipping chai. taking it all in).

Dostat Daaram is a mecca in its own right, but even more so because they've got a dog and three cats you can play with.

What Could Be Better

This place is the last house on the mountain. So, you’ll have to trek for at least ten minutes or so to reach it (TBH, we feel the hard work makes the destination more worthwhile, right?).

Pro-Tip

The attic rooms are the best. Book them, if they’re available. 

