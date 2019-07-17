GOTs are officially back, you guys! Going-Out Tops, we mean. Check out these 5 new styles on our radar that'll make you want to skip Netflix & step out for drinks instead:
GOTs Are Back, People: 5 Going-Out Tops Under ₹1450
Pearl Embellished Layered Hem Top
This style is an LBB user favourite, all thanks to that pearl detailing. You can style it with black high waisted pants or a pencil skirt, throw on some matching pearl earrings and slip into black stilettos. Get ready to impress your squad this weekend!
Polka Overlap Tie-Up Top
Polka dots have been all the rage this summer, so we were super excited when we found this monochrome wrap top made by Zachi. It's really flattering and currently available for ₹495 on LBB. Total steal, am I right?
Waist Tie-Up V-Neck Top
We're loving these layered statement sleeves on this classy navy blue top made by Besiva. It's HR-approved as well, making it ideal for post-work drinks, on days when you have no time to change!
Frayed Off-Shoulder Denim Top
Guys, this off-shoulder top made by Shades of Blue is everything. It's made with 100% cotton denim so it doesn't feel too bulky, and you can sport it with your go-to denims for a trendy denim on denim look.
Lilac Peplum Cotton Blouse
We absolutely love the ruffle detailing and cutesy balloon sleeves on this number. Plus, the lilac hue looks super fresh & feminine. Get ready to make some heads turn!
