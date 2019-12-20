Stunner Alert! You'll Go Ga-Ga Over This Brand's Cardboard & Recycled Decor

With products made with cardboard, burlap, and recycled materials, Sylvn Studio is an online home decor studio that specialises in handcrafted lamps, mirrors, and metal artifacts. This brand has combined its love for art and for Earth in the form of products and Sylvn Studio believes that as you buy from them, you don't take away a product, but you take a piece of art, home.

They have a wide range when it comes to lamps. You'll find hanging lamps, gourd lamps, floor lamps, table, and wall lamps. Let us tell you, each of their pieces is so artistically created that you would want to buy them all (just so pretty). Their range is perfect if you are looking to revamp a corner of your room and maybe, use it for late-night assignments; or else, you could use some of them to create a vibe that's perfect for chilling while you grab some popcorn for Netflix nights (*feels*).

They also have furniture pieces and metal antiques (which are also awesome) but our heart's sold to their lamps.

The price range for metal antiques starts at INR 1,899, while lamps start at INR 2,300.