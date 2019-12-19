Summer is here and we are all set to flaunt some vibrant colors and refreshing patterns. But if you want to do something different, we have the perfect solution for you. For their Spring Summer Collection, W and LivaEco have come up with a sustainable range of clothing that are not only beautiful, but also help you do your bit for the environment. Wondering how? Read on to know more.
This Summer Go YOLO With W’s Sustainable Range Of Clothing
The YOLO Dress
Never go wrong with your OOTDs with this range that is a terrific combination of happy colors while also being earthy. Perfectly made for summer, the YOLO dress embodies fun and all things fashion. Made using LivaEco—a fiber that reduces carbon footprint—the collection has the perfect balance of sustainability and everything trendy. With this niche concept, W and LivaEco are bringing sustainable fashion right at your doorstep, keeping you away from the dilemma of choosing between style and sustainability.
For the launch of their new collection, LBB together with W and LivaEco brought some inspiring women on board to shoot for the catalogue. If you can’t wait to have a look at the collection, you can follow our Social Media handles to take a sneak peak.
So, We’re Saying...
You only live once, so why not live it guilt-free but also fashionably?
